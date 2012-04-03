Go
Young Avenue Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Young Avenue Deli

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

284 Reviews

$

2119 Young Ave

Memphis, TN 38104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

2119 Young Ave, Memphis TN 38104

Directions

Gallery

Young Avenue Deli image
Young Avenue Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
orange star4.3 • 12
964 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
903 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Railgarten
orange star4.3 • 12
2166 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
2748 Lamar Ave Memphis, TN 38114
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #09 Union
orange starNo Reviews
1286 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
orange star4.0 • 915
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
orange star4.8 • 825
862 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Memphis Made Brewing
orange star4.0 • 69
768 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
orange star4.3 • 12
964 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Memphis

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Young Avenue Deli

orange star3.5 • 284 Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston