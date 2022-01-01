Go
Toast

Young Blood Beer Company

Currently offering both dine in and to go dining options.

112 King St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mediocre Pilot Noise 4 Pack$15.00
Double Vanilla Milk Stout 6% ABV
When Siri is drunk on too much mediocore pinot noir. Autocorrect is fun. This full bodied stout is dark and roasty. We add lactose compliment the generous helpings of oats with chocolate and caramel malt in the grain bill. Then we hit it with double the amount of vanilla we tend to use to so slap on your Converse Chucks and let this remind you of the chocolate shake from the corner store.
Crunch Wrap$12.00
Beef Barbacoa, Nacho Cheese, Tostada, Shreddy Letty, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, Crema, Cotija, Splash of Hot Sauce, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla, Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce, cilantro.
*Allergens: Dairy, Egg.
Golden Grahams Silkshake 4 Pack$15.00
Pastry Cream ale with local Honey, Vanilla and Graham Cracker 5.5%
WTF is a Silkshake you’re probably asking. Imagine a world, where milkshake IPAs are barely hopped but all of their rich and decedent flavors still existed. That would be the world of the humble Silkshake. We use our cream ale as a base with tons of pale malt and oats before adding lactose for body. For this iteration, we take inspiration from Saturday morning favorite, Golden Grahams. To our cream ale base, we start with local, Wisconsin honey from Kallas Honey Farm before adding graham crackers and vanilla with lactose to finish out this silky smooth sipper.
Space Dust and Gremlins 4 Pack$15.00
Hazy IPA double dry hopped with Amarillo, Citra and Zeus 6.5% ABV
"It has notes of space dust and gremlins". Flash forward to 2050 when beer nerds are trying to come up with new descriptors for tasting notes on whatever hype stuff is being made at that point. Citra and Amarillo combine to bring sweet citrus notes of grapefruit and orange to bear against the earthy backdrop of Zeus.
Betty White$50.00
- $50 annually
- $1 off full pours in our tap room
- 10% off food orders in our tap room
- Invite to annual member party
- Access to monthly Chats with the Cat. (Video call with Kyle where he discusses upcoming beers, new techniques and other exclusive info.)
See full menu

Location

112 King St

Madison WI

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plain Spoke Cocktail Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lucille

No reviews yet

Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI.
Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

Madison's

No reviews yet

Tasty takes on American cuisine

Tavernakaya | Umami

No reviews yet

Order from Tavernakaya and Umami menus here! If your order is ready, it will be on a shelf labeled Toast with your name on it. Ask a staff member for pickup assistance.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston