Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Young Cardinal Cafe

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarStar

64 Reviews

$

424 w 4th street

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Popular Items

Chix Sal Croissant$11.00
Burger$10.00
Grilled Chicken Sand$11.00
Huevos Rancheros$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am

Location

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem NC 27101

Young Cardinal Cafe

orange star5.0 • 64 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
