James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim's restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis. The wood-fire cooking menu features a diverse array of globally influenced dishes and signature wood-fired pizzas.

PIZZA

165 13th Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$15.00
italian red sauce, fior di latte, fresh basil, olive oil
Korean BBQ$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
Chicken Wings$16.00
salsa macha, lime
Bibim Grain Salad$16.00
job’s tears, farro, brussels sprouts, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, pickled vegetables, daikon, nori, mixed seeds, seasonal greens, soft egg, gochujang vinaigrette
Amalfi Coast$16.00
Italian red sauce, garlic, kalamata olive, red onion, basil, colatura di alici, calabrian chili, parmigiano-reggiano
Basque$19.00
spanish chorizo, mozzarella, goat cheese, piquillo pepper, red onion, castelvetrano olive, preserved lemon
18% SURCHARGE ADDED
Young Joni is a tipping-optional operation. we add an 18% surcharge to each order to support fair wages and benefits for our entire team.
Minnesota statute section 177.2
Side of...
Chicory Caesar Salad$15.00
castelfranco, radicchio, endive, frisée, egg, almonds, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano
Amatriciana$17.00
Italian red sauce, guanciale, pancetta, pecorino, cream, garlic, red onion, black pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

165 13th Ave NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
