Young's Jersey Dairy

Homemade ice cream & cheese, great sandwiches, deep fried cheese curds, delicious baked goods - all located on a working dairy farm.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road • $

Avg 4.8 (16070 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sausage Cheddar Croissant$5.25
Egg, sausage patties, & cheddar sauce on a buttery flaky croissant
Large Soda$2.89
22 oz cup. Pick & fill at our drink station
Coffee$1.59
16 oz regular or 20 oz large hot drink. Pick & fill at our drink station
Large Fry$3.25
Large order of unsalted crinkle cut fries
Single Dip Cone$3.95
Single dip of our famous homemade ice cream. Choose your favorite or try something new
Side Salad$3.25
A small salad with mixed greens, a tomato wedge, & shredded Cheddar
Tater Wedges$3.25
Seasoned deep fried potato wedges. Comes with cheddar sauce on side
Onion Rings$4.85
Beer battered onion rings
Double Dip Cone$5.75
Two dips of our delicious ice cream. Choose up to two different flavors
Cow Shake$6.50
16 oz thick shake made with homemade french vanilla and your choice of flavoring all blended together
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6880 Springfield-Xenia Road

Yellow Springs OH

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
