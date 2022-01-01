Udders and Putters
Two miniature golf course, batting cages, a driving range, Cowvin's Fast Slide, Moovers & Shakers and Cowvin's Kiddie Corral
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road
Location
Yellow Springs OH
|Sunday
|9:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
