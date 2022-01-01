Dessert & Ice Cream
Young's Jersey Dairy - OLD
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs OH 45387
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Young's Event Center
Great event center at Young's!
Young's Jersey Dairy
Homemade ice cream & cheese, great sandwiches, deep fried cheese curds, delicious baked goods - all located on a working dairy farm.
Young's on the Moove
Young's on the Moove - our mobile food trailer featuring homemade ice cream, homemade deep fried cheddar cheese curds and panini style grilled cheese sandwiches
Udders and Putters
Two miniature golf course, batting cages, a driving range, Cowvin's Fast Slide, Moovers & Shakers and Cowvin's Kiddie Corral