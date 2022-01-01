Youngstown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Youngstown
More about Riser Tavern & Grill
Riser Tavern & Grill
1135 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland
|Popular items
|Riser Knotty Pretzel
|$11.00
Riser's House Made Pretzel Served w/ 3 House Made Sauces. Queso, Beer Cheese, & Bavarian Mustard.
|Steak Salad
|$17.00
|Beer Battered Fish Dinner
|$15.00
More about V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
100 W Federal Street, Youngstown
|Popular items
|Cavatelli Vodka
|$13.00
|Handmade Meatballs W/ Ricotta
|$12.00
|Arancini Di Riso (Rice Ball)
|$10.00
More about Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA
Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
|Popular items
|Chicken Lynn Ann
|$15.99
|12 inch Potato & Greens Pizza
|$15.99
|Sirloin Salad
|$14.99
More about Michael Alberini's Restaurant
Michael Alberini's Restaurant
1140 Boardman Poland Rd, Poland
More about The Upstairs Catering & Lounge
The Upstairs Catering & Lounge
4500 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown
|Popular items
|Grape Leaves (dozen)
|$15.00
Hand rolled, stuffed with ground beef, rice and herbs
|Charred Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Crisp greens, garden veggies, mozzarella, grilled chicken, served with Upstairs vinaigrette & ranch dressing
|Entree and Side
|$42.00
Family Style Dining for Four. Please choose one from each. All choices feed four people.