Youngstown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Youngstown

Riser Tavern & Grill image

 

Riser Tavern & Grill

1135 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Riser Knotty Pretzel$11.00
Riser's House Made Pretzel Served w/ 3 House Made Sauces. Queso, Beer Cheese, & Bavarian Mustard.
Steak Salad$17.00
Beer Battered Fish Dinner$15.00
More about Riser Tavern & Grill
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon

100 W Federal Street, Youngstown

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavatelli Vodka$13.00
Handmade Meatballs W/ Ricotta$12.00
Arancini Di Riso (Rice Ball)$10.00
More about V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
Gringo's image

 

Gringo's

24 N Phelps Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Surf and Turf Lobster$20.00
More about Gringo's
Michael Alberini's Restaurant image

 

Michael Alberini's Restaurant

1140 Boardman Poland Rd, Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Michael Alberini's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Youngstown

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Steak Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Youngstown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston