Youngstown burger restaurants you'll love

More about Coaches Burger Bar Austintown
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown
5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.29
Tender shredded chicken blended in a smoked cheddar and cream cheese sauce. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.
|Big Texan Burger
|$13.99
Grilled, then topped with American, bacon, our BBQ sauce and pilled with onion tanglers. Served on our traditional bun.
|Batter Up Pretzels
|$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
More about Coaches Burger Bar Poland
Coaches Burger Bar Poland
3032 Center Rd., Poland
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
|Batter Up Pretzels
|$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
More about Coaches Burger Bar
Coaches Burger Bar
714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken
Fresh Greens
Tomato
Cucumber
Black Olives
Red Onions
Cooked Egg
Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Pita Bread
|Big Texan Burger
|$7.99
American Cheese
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Onion Tanglers
|Medium Signature Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.19