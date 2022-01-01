Youngstown burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Youngstown

Coaches Burger Bar Austintown image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Austintown

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.29
Tender shredded chicken blended in a smoked cheddar and cream cheese sauce. Served with our homemade tortilla chips.
Big Texan Burger$13.99
Grilled, then topped with American, bacon, our BBQ sauce and pilled with onion tanglers. Served on our traditional bun.
Batter Up Pretzels$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
More about Coaches Burger Bar Austintown
Coaches Burger Bar Poland image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Poland

3032 Center Rd., Poland

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Batter Up Pretzels$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
Cheeseburger$11.99
Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
More about Coaches Burger Bar Poland
Coaches Burger Bar image

 

Coaches Burger Bar

714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman

Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken
Fresh Greens
Tomato
Cucumber
Black Olives
Red Onions
Cooked Egg
Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Pita Bread
Big Texan Burger$7.99
American Cheese
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Onion Tanglers
Medium Signature Fresh Cut Fries$3.19
More about Coaches Burger Bar

