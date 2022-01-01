Youngstown pizza restaurants you'll love

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar

1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Lynn Ann$15.99
12 inch Potato & Greens Pizza$15.99
Sirloin Salad$14.99
More about Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar
Austintown Pizza & Chicken image

 

Austintown Pizza & Chicken

5205 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$7.49
With lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce and served with fries
8 Piece Chicken$18.95
12 Texas$5.25
More about Austintown Pizza & Chicken
Belleria Pizza & Italian image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Belleria Pizza & Italian

3460 S Meridian Rd, Youngstown

Avg 3.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Fried Ravioli$6.99
More about Belleria Pizza & Italian

