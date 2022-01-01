Buffalo chicken pizza in Youngstown
Youngstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Avalon Downtown
17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
|8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$7.00
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
|14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.50
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
Cravings Pizza - 2000 Canfield Rd Unit A
2000 Canfield Rd Unit A, Youngstown
|Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza
|$7.50
This delicious specialty pizza comes with Franks RedHot Sauce as a base topped with Mozzerlla Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Green Bell Peppers for the perfect Spicy Lover's Dream!