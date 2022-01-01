Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$7.00
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.50
Baked chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blended Mozzerella and Provolone.
More about Avalon Downtown
Item pic

 

Cravings Pizza - 2000 Canfield Rd Unit A

2000 Canfield Rd Unit A, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza$7.50
This delicious specialty pizza comes with Franks RedHot Sauce as a base topped with Mozzerlla Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Green Bell Peppers for the perfect Spicy Lover's Dream!
More about Cravings Pizza - 2000 Canfield Rd Unit A

