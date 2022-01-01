Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Youngstown

Go
Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Youngstown restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Kravitz Deli

3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Kravitz Deli
Avalon Downtown image

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$4.00
More about Avalon Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Rigatoni

Salad Bowl

Tacos

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Youngstown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston