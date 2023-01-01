Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
Garden Kettle

8049 Market Street, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap$13.00
Chicken salad, dried cranberries, pecans, red grapes, crisp romaine hearts
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
Sliced roasted chicken, crisp romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, black pepper, caesar dressing, white tortilla
Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland

3032 Center Rd., Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

122 South Main Street, Poland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Sliced Chicken tossed in buffalo ranch , lettuce, tomato, and onion inside a wrap
Chicken Club Wrap$12.00
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and onion drizzled with Ranch Dressing in a Wrap
Spicy Chicken Melt Wrap$11.00
sliced chicken breast tossed with hot peppers, onion topped with melted mozzarella
