Chicken wraps in Youngstown
Youngstown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown
Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown
5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown
|Southwestern Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
More about Garden Kettle
Garden Kettle
8049 Market Street, Boardman
|Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken salad, dried cranberries, pecans, red grapes, crisp romaine hearts
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
Sliced roasted chicken, crisp romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan, red onion, black pepper, caesar dressing, white tortilla
More about Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland
Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland
3032 Center Rd., Poland
|Southwestern Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
More about House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street
House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street
122 South Main Street, Poland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Sliced Chicken tossed in buffalo ranch , lettuce, tomato, and onion inside a wrap
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and onion drizzled with Ranch Dressing in a Wrap
|Spicy Chicken Melt Wrap
|$11.00
sliced chicken breast tossed with hot peppers, onion topped with melted mozzarella