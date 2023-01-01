Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in Youngstown

Go
Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Youngstown restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Consumer pic

 

Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Milkshake$6.25
More about Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown
Consumer pic

 

Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland

3032 Center Rd., Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Milkshake$6.25
More about Coaches Burger Bar - 101 Poland

Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown

Chicken Salad

Mussels

Tacos

Turkey Reuben

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cannolis

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Youngstown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston