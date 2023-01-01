Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Youngstown

Go
Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Youngstown restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Consumer pic

 

Kravitz Deli

3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinners$15.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinners to goooo$15.00
More about Kravitz Deli
Avalon Downtown image

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage Stew$0.00
More about Avalon Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Mussels

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshakes

Chicken Parmesan

Quesadillas

Map

More near Youngstown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston