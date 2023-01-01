Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corned beef and cabbage in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Youngstown restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Kravitz Deli
3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinners
$15.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinners to goooo
$15.00
More about Kravitz Deli
Avalon Downtown
17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Corned Beef & Cabbage Stew
$0.00
More about Avalon Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Mussels
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Milkshakes
Chocolate Milkshakes
Chicken Parmesan
Quesadillas
More near Youngstown to explore
Warren
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Girard
No reviews yet
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(791 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston