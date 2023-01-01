Crab cakes in Youngstown
Savannah Joe's
2905 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown
|Crab Cake
|$22.99
This low-country dish is made with blue crabs from the coast of Savannah, GA. Simular to crab cakes, deviled crab is blue crab mixed with special seasonings and served in an open crab shell.
|Crab Cake
|$12.99
This low-country dish is made with blue crab from the coast of Savannah, GA. Simular to crab cakes, deviled crab is mixed with special seasonings and served in an open crab shell.