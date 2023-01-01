Crab cakes in Youngstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Savannah Joe's

2905 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown

Crab Cake$22.99
This low-country dish is made with blue crabs from the coast of Savannah, GA. Simular to crab cakes, deviled crab is blue crab mixed with special seasonings and served in an open crab shell.
Crab Cake$12.99
This low-country dish is made with blue crab from the coast of Savannah, GA. Simular to crab cakes, deviled crab is mixed with special seasonings and served in an open crab shell.
Legends Food & Drink

7334 Market St, Boardman

Crab Cake Dinner$32.00
2 lump crab cakes, classic mustard sauce. crispy smashed potatoes, vinegar slaw
Maryland Style Crab Cake$16.00
lump crab, classic mustard sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
lump crab, classic mustard sauce
