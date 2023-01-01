Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants that serve croissants

Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen

8049 Market Street, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
House Chicken Salad, Crisp Sandwich Greens, butter croissant.
More about Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen
House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

122 South Main Street, Poland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Scrambled Eggs, Maple Sausage Patty and Cheddar Cheese inside a Buttery non Flaky Croissant
Bacon, Egg & Croissant$8.00
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese set inside of a Buttery non flaky Croissant
More about House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

