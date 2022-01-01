Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Youngstown restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Garden Café by Kravitz
123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.49
Egg Salad on hearth Italian
More about Garden Café by Kravitz
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kravitz Delicatessen
3135 Belmont Ave, Youngstown
Avg 4.6
(613 reviews)
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.29
Egg Salad on hearth Italian
More about Kravitz Delicatessen
Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown
Spinach Salad
Cheeseburgers
Salad Bowl
Tuna Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chili
Chicken Pizza
More near Youngstown to explore
Warren
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Girard
No reviews yet
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(514 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston