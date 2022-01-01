Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Youngstown

Go
Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Youngstown restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA

Giangelo's

1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$14.99
More about Giangelo's
Item pic

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$8.00
Hand breaded fish, lettuce and tomato on homemade roll with side of coleslaw.
More about Avalon Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown

Caesar Salad

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Hummus

White Pizza

Pretzels

Rigatoni

Cookies

Map

More near Youngstown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston