Fish sandwiches in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Fish Sandwiches
Youngstown restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
PIZZA
Giangelo's
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(803 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$14.99
More about Giangelo's
Avalon Downtown
17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Fried Fish Sandwich
$8.00
Hand breaded fish, lettuce and tomato on homemade roll with side of coleslaw.
More about Avalon Downtown
