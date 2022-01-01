Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
French Fries
Youngstown restaurants that serve french fries
PIZZA
Giangelo's
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(803 reviews)
French Fries
$2.79
More about Giangelo's
Legends Food & Drink
7334 Market St, Boardman
No reviews yet
Rosemary Sea Salt French Fries
$6.00
More about Legends Food & Drink
Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Tiramisu
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Salmon
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
Pepperoni Rolls
More near Youngstown to explore
Warren
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Girard
No reviews yet
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston