Fried chicken sandwiches in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Coney's

8535 South Avenue, Poland

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo
Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato on homemade roll with pasta salad.
