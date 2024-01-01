Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried zucchini in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Fried Zucchini
Youngstown restaurants that serve fried zucchini
THE MAC HAUS
3057 Center Road, Poland
Avg 4.4
(442 reviews)
FRIED ZUCCHINI WITH MARINARA
$8.99
More about THE MAC HAUS
Avalon Downtown
17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Fried Zucchini Chips
$10.00
Hand breaded seasoned zucchini slices with with marinara sauce.
More about Avalon Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown
Chocolate Brownies
Crispy Chicken
Mac And Cheese Burgers
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Donut Holes
Chicken Soup
Chicken Pizza
French Fries
More near Youngstown to explore
Warren
Avg 4.8
(30 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Girard
No reviews yet
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(409 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston