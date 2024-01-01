Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve fried zucchini

The Mac Haus image

 

THE MAC HAUS

3057 Center Road, Poland

Avg 4.4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED ZUCCHINI WITH MARINARA$8.99
More about THE MAC HAUS
Item pic

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Zucchini Chips$10.00
Hand breaded seasoned zucchini slices with with marinara sauce.
More about Avalon Downtown

