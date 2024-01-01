Grilled steaks in Youngstown
Youngstown restaurants that serve grilled steaks
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman
|Kids Grilled Steak
|$10.00
Prime Angus Reserve, 5oz. hand-cut, seasoned & grilled to temperature.
Avalon Downtown
17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$14.00
Steak, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons finished with onion rings and choice of homemade dressing.
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Steak with Provolone, lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce on a homemade roll with pasta salad