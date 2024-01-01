Grilled steaks in Youngstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant

1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman

Avg 4.4 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Steak$10.00
Prime Angus Reserve, 5oz. hand-cut, seasoned & grilled to temperature.
More about Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant
Item pic

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$14.00
Steak, fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, black olives, shredded Mozzerella and croutons finished with onion rings and choice of homemade dressing.
Grilled Steak Sandwich$15.00
Steak with Provolone, lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce on a homemade roll with pasta salad
More about Avalon Downtown

