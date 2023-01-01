Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Youngstown

Go
Youngstown restaurants
Toast

Youngstown restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Kravitz Deli

3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lox Bagel$14.99
More about Kravitz Deli
Item pic

 

Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue

123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Bagel$14.99
Smoked Salmon with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Youngstown

Chili Dogs

Tuna Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Grilled Chicken

Strawberry Milkshakes

Map

More near Youngstown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston