Lox in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants that serve lox
Kravitz Deli
3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Lox Bagel
$14.99
More about Kravitz Deli
Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue
123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Lox Bagel
$14.99
Smoked Salmon with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue
