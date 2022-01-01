Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Margherita Pizza
Youngstown restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA
Giangelo's
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(803 reviews)
8 inch Margherita Pizza
$8.99
More about Giangelo's
Legends Food & Drink
7334 Market St, Boardman
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$16.00
mozzarella, basil, pecorino romano
More about Legends Food & Drink
