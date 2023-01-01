Mediterranean salad in Youngstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen

8049 Market Street, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$3.00
More about Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen
Banner pic

 

House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

122 South Main Street, Poland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Tuna Salad$11.00
red bell peppers, red onion, chickpeas, black olives, cucumbers, garlic, tuna fish tossed with olive oil, lemon and Feta Cheese on top of a bed of mixed greens
More about House of Bennys - 122 South Main Street

