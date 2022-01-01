Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve mussels

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA

Giangelo's

1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$12.99
More about Giangelo's
Item pic

 

Legends Food & Drink

7334 Market St, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels & Frites$19.00
2 lbs of mussels, choice of:
• beer broth, nueske bacon, oven-dried tomatoes
• white wine, shallots
• marinara, white wine, garlic, pancetta
More about Legends Food & Drink

