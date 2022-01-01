Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Mussels
Youngstown restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA
Giangelo's
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(803 reviews)
Mussels
$12.99
More about Giangelo's
Legends Food & Drink
7334 Market St, Boardman
No reviews yet
Mussels & Frites
$19.00
2 lbs of mussels, choice of:
• beer broth, nueske bacon, oven-dried tomatoes
• white wine, shallots
• marinara, white wine, garlic, pancetta
More about Legends Food & Drink
