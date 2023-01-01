Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle soup in
Youngstown
/
Youngstown
/
Noodle Soup
Youngstown restaurants that serve noodle soup
Kravitz Deli
3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$0.00
More about Kravitz Deli
Savannah Joe's
2905 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown
No reviews yet
CUP | Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.49
More about Savannah Joe's
