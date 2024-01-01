Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple cake in Youngstown

Youngstown restaurants
Youngstown restaurants that serve pineapple cake

Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen

8049 Market Street, Boardman

Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Kettle Cake$4.00
More about Garden Kettle Artisan Kitchen
Savannah Joe's

2905 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown

TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake with Pineapple Filling$7.99
More about Savannah Joe's

