Yountville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
6528 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette
|$12.00
Parisian-style ham, Swiss cheese, dijon mustard butter
|OhOh
|$6.75
chocolate sponge cake, chantilly cream, dark chocolate shell
|Kouign Amann
|$5.50
caramelized butter croissant
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
6528 Washington Street, Yountville
|Popular items
|The ROYAL Treatment
|$175.00
This Valentine’s Day, give your loved one The Royal Treatment of traditional caviar service prepared at home! This to-go kit for two includes 50 grams of Regiis Ova Royal Caviar, Regiis Ova Buckwheat Blini Mix, buttermilk, red onion and crème fraiche.
|The Opulent OSSETRA
|$255.00
Treat your Valentine to a luxurious caviar service just for two with The Opulent Ossetra! A celebration of the Russian “royal egg”, this to-go kit includes 50 grams of Regiis Ova Russian Ossetra, Regiis Ova Buckwheat Blini Mix, buttermilk, red onion and crème fraiche.