Yountville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Yountville restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Yountville

Bouchon Bakery Yountville image

 

Bouchon Bakery - Yountville

6528 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Baguette$12.00
Parisian-style ham, Swiss cheese, dijon mustard butter
OhOh$6.75
chocolate sponge cake, chantilly cream, dark chocolate shell
Kouign Amann$5.50
caramelized butter croissant
More about Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
Main pic

 

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

6528 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The ROYAL Treatment$175.00
This Valentine’s Day, give your loved one The Royal Treatment of traditional caviar service prepared at home! This to-go kit for two includes 50 grams of Regiis Ova Royal Caviar, Regiis Ova Buckwheat Blini Mix, buttermilk, red onion and crème fraiche.
The Opulent OSSETRA$255.00
Treat your Valentine to a luxurious caviar service just for two with The Opulent Ossetra! A celebration of the Russian “royal egg”, this to-go kit includes 50 grams of Regiis Ova Russian Ossetra, Regiis Ova Buckwheat Blini Mix, buttermilk, red onion and crème fraiche.
More about Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
Coqueta Napa Valley image

PASTA • TAPAS

Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA

6525 Washington Street, Yountville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA

