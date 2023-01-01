Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Yountville

Go
Yountville restaurants
Toast

Yountville restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Southside - Yountville

6752 Washington, Yountville

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.50
smoked almonds, cream cheese frosting
More about Southside - Yountville
Item pic

PASTA • TAPAS

Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA

6525 Washington Street, Yountville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Manchego Cheese Cake$5.00
More about Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA

