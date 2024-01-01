Chocolate croissants in Yountville
Yountville restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Mini Model | Yountville
Mini Model | Yountville
6523 Washington Street, Yountville
|Pain Au Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
More about Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
6528 Washington Street, Yountville
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$6.50
Chocolate croissant filled with almond cream, topped with almond cream, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$6.50
Chocolate croissant filled with almond cream, topped with almond cream, sliced almonds and powdered sugar.