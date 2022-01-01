Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Yountville
/
Yountville
/
Cookies
Yountville restaurants that serve cookies
Southside
6752 Washington, Yountville
Avg 4.7
(128 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Mexican Wedding Cookie
$2.00
More about Southside
Ad Hoc & Addendum
6476 Washington Street, Yountville
No reviews yet
Cookie
$5.00
More about Ad Hoc & Addendum
Browse other tasty dishes in Yountville
Barbacoas
Tostadas
More near Yountville to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Calistoga
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston