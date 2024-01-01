Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Yountville

Yountville restaurants
Yountville restaurants that serve croissants

Mini Model | Yountville

6523 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pain Au Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville

6528 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$15.00
Croissant sandwich with ham, steamed egg, swiss cheese, and a mornay sauce.
Everything Bagel Croissant$5.75
Croissant pastry with a chive cream cheese filling, topped with everything bagel seasoning.
Chocolate Almond Croissant$6.50
Chocolate croissant filled with almond cream, topped with almond cream, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.
Map

