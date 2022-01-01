Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Yountville

Yountville restaurants that serve pies

Pecan Pie 8" image

 

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

6528 Washington Street, Yountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie 8"$36.00
maple bourbon pecan pie baked in a buttery crust. Serves up to 8
Pumpkin Pie 8"$36.00
traditionally baked pumpkin pie, finished with pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serves up to 8
Apple Pie 8"$36.00
classic pie crust filled with caramelized apples and topped with oat streusel. Serves up to 8
More about Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
Bouchon Bakery Apple Pie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving

6476 Washington Street, Yountville

Avg 4 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Bouchon Bakery Apple Pie$35.00
Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with caramelized apples and topped with oat streusel.
Bouchon Bakery Pumpkin Pie$35.00
Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with traditional pumpkin custard, topped with a pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and pumpkin seeds.
More about Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving

