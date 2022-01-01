Pumpkin pies in Yountville
Yountville restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
6528 Washington Street, Yountville
|Pumpkin Pie 8"
|$36.00
traditionally baked pumpkin pie, finished with pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serves up to 8
6476 Washington Street, Yountville
|Bouchon Bakery Pumpkin Pie
|$35.00
Serving up to 8, enjoy a classic 8-inch pie filled with traditional pumpkin custard, topped with a pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and pumpkin seeds.