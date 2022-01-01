Your Mom's House

Ace Eat Serve

At Ace Eat Serve’s heart is a comfortable and airy dining room overlooked by the open kitchen and chef’s counter from which Executive Chef, Thach Tran, showcases his modern and exciting style of Asian cuisine.

Ace Eat Serve’s indoor/outdoor bar and vast patio round out the experience, offering a communal space for small gatherings for happy hour and outdoor seating by the fire pits, mushroom heaters, or under the covered patio.

Explore further into Ace's lively space and you'll find an expansive ping pong hall and unique customizable event space that can be fully or partially reserved to host corporate events and company parties, business presentations, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions, and fundraising events.

