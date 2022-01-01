Go
Your Place Restaurant

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draft beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

2270 Kohn Rd,

Popular Items

Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
Mini House Salad$4.50
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on side
Location

2270 Kohn Rd,

Harrisburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
