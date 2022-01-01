Go
Toast

Your Place Restaurant

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draught beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1077 W Governor Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (734 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
Full Order Boneless Wings$12.50
Full sized order of our breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$9.00
With our marinara sauce on the side
A Real Pickle
House made garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, diced pickle
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Soft flour tortilla filled with crispy chicken tenders, hearty bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing. Served with fries and dill pickle spear.
Super Pizza Slice$3.50
Made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless requested otherwise.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1077 W Governor Rd

Hershey PA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Warwick Hotel

No reviews yet

We are a small town, casual American bar & restaurant that uses simple and fresh ingredients in our recipes. We strive to provide a memorable dining experience every time you enter the building. See you at The Wick! The place where good friends meet.

Jo Jo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Parkside Hotel

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston