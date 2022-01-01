Go
Your Place Restaurant

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draught beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

2133 Lincoln Hwy E.

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Fingers$9.50
Jumbo chicken tenderloins with BBQ sauce and our homemade honey mustard on the side
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
Lg. Plain Fries$6.00
Pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries.
16" Pizza$12.00
Made with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese unless requested otherwise.
Half Order Boneless Wings$6.50
Half order of our breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
Mini Crispy Chicken Salad$5.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with crispy chicken, mandarin oranges, Craisins, pecans and crispy wonton strips. Lo-Cal Balsamic vinaigrette on side.
Reg. Cheddar Cheese Fries$4.50
Half pound of freshly cooked skin-on fries with a side of creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted peppers and onions, diced tomato, jalapenos, tender chicken, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Cheese Cake$7.00
Rich and creamy cheese cake on a graham cracker crust. Includes your choice of topping and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Location

2133 Lincoln Hwy E.

Lancaster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
