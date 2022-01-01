Go
Your Place Restaurant

Your Place Restaurant & Pub has served the central PA area for over 45 years! We are and have always been a proud family owned and operated. We serve a variety of traditional food but are most known for our World Famous Stromboli! YP is also a great place to stop and have a drink. With our friendly staff and huge variety of draught beer, bottled beer, wine, cocktails and martinis! From one person to large groups, we can accommodate any occasion to truly make you feel at home at Your Place Restaurant & Pub.

6035 Carlisle Pike.



Popular Items

Half Dozen Traditional Wings$10.50
6 traditional (bone-in) wings tossed in your choice of sauce / rub. Served with carrots, celery and your choice blue cheese or ranch dressing on side.
Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We are unable to customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
Location

6035 Carlisle Pike.

Mechanicsburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
