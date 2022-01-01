Go
YOURWAY

YOURWAY is the first, and the original concept for fast casual breakfast and lunch! BYO breakfast plate, or try our signature lunch dishes!

6121 W Lake Mead St

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Plate Mini$9.99
Tacos$9.99
Add 1 pancake$2.50
Patty Melt$11.99
Grits$3.00
Add 1 Waffle$3.00
Plate$11.99
Gravy Toast$8.00
Chicken Philly$11.99
Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
