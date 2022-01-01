Go
Yours Truly Mentor

Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site private event catering and delivery service are also available.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7280 Center Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7280 Center Street

Mentor OH

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
