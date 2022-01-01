Go
Yours Truly Playhouse Square Kitchen & Bar

Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site event catering and delivery service are also available.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1228 Euclid Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (114 reviews)

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1228 Euclid Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
