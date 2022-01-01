Go
YoYo Juice

Made to order Juice, Smoothies, Wraps & More. Order online, pick up and store, or even stay and grab a seat and use our Free Wifi!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

731B W. Lumsden Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwestern Chicken
Tomato tortilla, grilled chicken breast, spring greens, red onion, roasted red peppers, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle dressing.
Green Squeeze Juice
Kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, apple, and lemon.
Carrot Crazed Juice
Carrot, beet, celery, and cayenne pepper.
Ginger Snap Juice
Ginger, carrot, and orange.
Steak 'N Cheese$7.89
Tomato tortilla, shaved Philly steak, spring greens, sweet red bell peppers, red onion, Mexican blend cheese, chipotle dressing.
Beet-It Juice
Apple, beet, and carrot.
Cucumber Quencher Juice
Cucumber, apple, lemon, and ginger.
Sunrise Strawberry
Apple juice, strawberries, bananas, and non-fat frozen yogurt.
Pacific Splash
Orange juice, strawberries, pineapples, bananas, and pineapple sherbet.
Lemon and Ginger Shot$3.99
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

731B W. Lumsden Rd

Brandon FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
