Ypsilanti burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Ypsilanti

Blazin' Burgers image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Blazin' Burgers

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garbage Fries$9.00
French Fries$3.50
Philly Cheesesteak$7.50
More about Blazin' Burgers
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fry Basket$3.50
fresh hand cut fries
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.50
Hand wrapped stuffed w/ black beans, jack cheese and corn. Salsa ranch for dipping
Beer Pickles$6.00
Six beer battered pickle spears served with ranch
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Got Burger! image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Got Burger!

301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Got Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese, and our spicy chipotle mayo.
Puree Garlic Burger$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and garlic puree toasted onto the bun.
Mozzarella Sticks$3.99
Crispy breaded sticks full of tasty mozzarella cheese
More about Got Burger!
The Wurst Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Wurst Bar

705 W Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (1902 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mr. Peanut Burger$13.00
Original burger, aged cheddar, bacon, house-made crunchy peanut butter
Southerner Burger$13.50
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon
Nacho Tots$9.50
Sausage, cheddar, tomato, onion, jalepeno, lettuce, sour cream
More about The Wurst Bar

