Ypsilanti burger restaurants you'll love

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Blazin' Burgers
2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti
|Garbage Fries
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$3.50
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.50
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Fry Basket
|$3.50
fresh hand cut fries
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$7.50
Hand wrapped stuffed w/ black beans, jack cheese and corn. Salsa ranch for dipping
|Beer Pickles
|$6.00
Six beer battered pickle spears served with ranch
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Got Burger!
301 West Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Got Burger
|$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese, and our spicy chipotle mayo.
|Puree Garlic Burger
|$4.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese, and garlic puree toasted onto the bun.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$3.99
Crispy breaded sticks full of tasty mozzarella cheese
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Wurst Bar
705 W Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Mr. Peanut Burger
|$13.00
Original burger, aged cheddar, bacon, house-made crunchy peanut butter
|Southerner Burger
|$13.50
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon
|Nacho Tots
|$9.50
Sausage, cheddar, tomato, onion, jalepeno, lettuce, sour cream