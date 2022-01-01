Chicken salad in Depot Town Ypsilanti
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Mango Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with Grilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.