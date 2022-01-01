Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Depot Town Ypsilanti

Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants
Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants that serve chicken salad

MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Chicken Salad$10.99
Baby greens mix topped with smoked corn, tomato, mango salsa, grilled pineapple with Grilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Fajita Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine-Iceberg blend topped with grilled peppers and onions, radish, avocado, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and fajita gilled chicken. Choice of dressing: Chipotle Cream, Honey Cilantro Lime, Mustard Vinaigrette, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Strawberry Salad$13.50
