Fish tacos in Depot Town Ypsilanti

MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Fish Taco (1)
|$3.50
|Fish Tacos Meal
|$12.99
Flaky cod battered in Dos XX's beer batter to order. Topped with our fresh mango salsa, spicy slaw and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Fish Taco
|$13.25
3 flour tortillas filled w/ fresh grilled Cod, spicy fresh mango-pineapple-orange salsa & pepper jack cheese. Served with red beans, rice and avocado dip