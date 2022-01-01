Fish tacos in Depot Town Ypsilanti

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Depot Town Ypsilanti restaurants that serve fish tacos

MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco (1)$3.50
Fish Tacos Meal$12.99
Flaky cod battered in Dos XX's beer batter to order. Topped with our fresh mango salsa, spicy slaw and chipotle cream. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$13.25
3 flour tortillas filled w/ fresh grilled Cod, spicy fresh mango-pineapple-orange salsa & pepper jack cheese. Served with red beans, rice and avocado dip
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill

