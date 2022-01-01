Boneless wings in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Aubree's Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
|Kids Boneless Wings
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Aubree's Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
|Kids Boneless Wings